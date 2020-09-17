Editor: It is unfortunate that Vickey Rinehart based an anti-Trump opinion on a nonverifiable source, and totally ignored many verified public statements from people who where present when these supposed comments were made, saying he never said it. Some of the public statements were from people who do not support Trump. I do not have a problem with Rinehart not liking Trump, but do have a problem with her comments based on anonymous nonverifiable source.
Eugene Hammerson
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.