Editor: I noted that an issue that has been on the City Council’s plate for a while has now come up again. That issue is about asking you and I to pay up to $600,000 to build a sound mitigation project along the now rerouted Highway 4 by the Trilogy development.
You might ask why we residents would pay for this. Maybe a little history could be helpful. The California State Highway project was never a City of Brentwood project. Homes along the by-pass corridor were each charged a road development fee levied on behalf of a group of East County officials called the ByPass Authority. The roadway was built under Caltrans standards and rules because, as we know, the road would become part of the state Highway 4 corridor.
A resident who owns a home along that corridor has said that somehow the City of Brentwood was remiss in building proper sound mitigation for he and several neighbors homes. The past City Council took up this cause and, after spending thousands of our dollars to study the issue, recently agreed on a 3-2 vote to move ahead.
