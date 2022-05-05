Editor: People die at California beaches all the time. So what can we do to prevent these deaths? The answer is simple: we can provide a swim test and require life jackets at our beaches.
Many people die and or get seriously injured at California beaches per year, with the number of rescues getting up to 58,577, according to seecalifornia.com.
This number needs to be brought down. We don’t want this many people getting injured and or killed at beaches. People could argue that lifejackets are unnecessary and that people just need to be more careful or not go in the water.
People could also claim that they are too bulky and hot so they don’t want to wear them. Another reason is that people could not like the germs that could possibly transfer because of other people wearing them.
This issue however is big, and something needs to be done about it. People should be able to go to beaches without fearing for their safety.
Therefore, life jackets should be provided if not required at beaches if one is not able to pass a swim test given by a lifeguard.
Overall, our state needs to make changes, such as providing lifejackets at beaches, to help with public safety and save lives.
Kayden Watts
Discovery Bay
