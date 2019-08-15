Editor: Our over-55 group is planning a picnic and concert at the Starry Nights Concert.
My wife and I have attended many of the concerts. We usually arrive around 7 p.m., finding it’s always crowded, with many people in chairs, with blankets that they never seem to use except to give them a buffer area.
We figured it was just a popular venue, and people arrived early to get a good spot. We always found somewhere to sit, not always the best, but that was our fault for not arriving before the start time.
We were planning to have the group arrive at 6 p.m., so we would have a spot near the sidewalk to accommodate a couple people in wheelchairs. Another member mentioned we would all need to arrive before 4 p.m. to get a spot. I could not believe it, but this afternoon we stopped by at 4:30 p.m. to check it out, so we would be prepared for next week.
To our dismay, what we found were over 150 chairs set out, complete with blankets at many to save large areas. In the section closest to the splash pad, I counted 70 chairs set up and not one person in sight. On the City Hall side, there were more chairs and blankets out than on the other side, but at least there were 11 people in them.
I didn’t realize our city was filled with that many inconsiderate people, who think they are so privileged to take a considerable number of spots, leaving those who actually arrive early in search of a place to sit.
To be fair to all our citizens, especially those with handicaps, the city should prohibit spot saving, or at a minimum, prohibit saving spots before a reasonable time before the concert.
Stan Gozzi
Brentwood
