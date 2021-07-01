Editor: What is so horrible about corn earworms? Back in the 1960s, it was common to find a single worm nestled in the tip of the corn we bought at grocery stores in Santa Clara Valley. We thought breaking off the tip was part of having corn to eat. Why was it okay then and not now?
Imagine if it was okay today how much less pesticide would need to be sprayed all around us here in Brentwood.
I’ve tried to buy organically grown corn here to no avail, although I know it is grown here. If we ask for organic corn and we are ready to find and discard the usually singular worm in the corn tip would that make a difference?
Let’s do that for the good of our living soil, birds, fish, insects, the balance of nature, not to mention humans, all around us.
Debbe Holeman
Knightsen
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.