Editor: The United States is a widely diverse country. Thousands of people migrate here to start a new life, full of the opportunities that the U.S provides. Though it’s not a perfect country, people sacrifice themselves to succeed here. Most must learn a whole new form of communication.
In March, J.D. Vance, a Republican Senator from Ohio, submitted a new bill that would make English the official language of the U.S. The bill also includes immigrants passing an English test to be naturalized as citizens. After the struggle they go through, they get tested to have a label that will let them “fit in.”
Others may say that immigrants must know English fluently. It will be easier for them to live here since the language most spoken is English. However, it can be difficult finding good translators everywhere. Some argue that it should be required to know English fully to be able to apply for citizenship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.