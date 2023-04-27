Editor: Pop, crack, scrape, curse and repeat. These are the sounds of skating, and most will find this unappealing, being full of delinquents and low GPA students. But that is an old idea of the stereotypical skater.
Skateboarding is a counterculture; it is supposed to be against the norms of society and be different. But being a counterculture does not mean they can gatekeep to keep the “normies” out of their closed-off culture. It is supposed to be different and accepting to people of all colors, backgrounds, boards, and genders. But in recent times, skating has been discouraged by the community, leaving out people who are just starting, different board styles, or even ones who wear different clothing.
Quoting KCR’s article; Stirring the Pot Gatekeeping in the Skateboarding Community, “I just don’t know why I should feel like I’m judged for that. It shouldn’t matter how good I am, just that I enjoy it.”
