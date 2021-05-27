Editor: The impact of social justice on the world is a heavy topic, but it is one which should begin in the classroom. Children today grow up hearing about things going on in the world from the news or their parents, so things tend to become muddled. Many people feel strongly about such topics being addressed in a place of learning, which is why there are conferences based around the idea of implementing social justice into school curriculum.
While these conversations should be brought up in the early years of education, social justice should be a theme for the rest of a person’s academic life. California State Universities will now require students in the 2023-2024 school year to take a course on either social justice or ethnic studies, which gives students opportunities to learn and have meaningful conversations on the impact of social justice.
Some parents may say that students should not have to hear about these things so as to avoid causing them worry starting at young ages, but it is vital to maturing as a person. The first year of middle school is a good age to begin teaching such topics as children should learn about these things in a controlled environment before blindly being thrown into it all and discovering things through social media.
It is also equally as important that throughout the rest of academic years, students are able to have their voices heard. Colleges should introduce multiple courses about subtopics that come along with social justice so that every person can find one that they’re interested in taking. Starting from middle school and above, it is vital that children be given proper information on social justice and how they can become involved if they so choose. Even though college students are adults, they too may need a push to be able to have mature conversations with people about such issues.
Keira Davis
Brentwood
