Editor:
Across the streets of America citizens stand united against a common enemy, a corrupt political system that refuses social justice to its people and neglects the ignorance of its leaders who claim to fight for the people. Peace is a word that crosses many minds but few people are willing to take action on it. Now is the time when one’s passion to take action is truly put to the test as people from across America fight against police brutality and black oppression.
Some may argue that this is a movement led by violence and hate against the police force of America but no, this is a call for equality that is long overdue for the black citizens of this country.
In the past week the streets of Brentwood and Oakley have been filled with peaceful protesters exercising their first amendment rights and truly showing how the power of unity can make an impact. In the midst of this conflict the country is being divided and measures are put in place to restrict the fundamental ideals the country was built upon, the voices of young people are leading this movement through social media but they struggle to be heard. Our leaders cower at the idea of change and fail to acknowledge the rights of its citizens in a time of need. This fear reflects an image of hate on the movement happening. This fear must be ignored as this issue will not be resolved with conformity.
Activists must continue to spread knowledge and peace until improvements are made upon society and silence by large media outlets is disgraceful to their responsibilities as journalists. Change is made once people are willing to stand up to their oppressors and take justice into their own hands.
Emily Redman
Brentwood
