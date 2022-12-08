Editor: In your Dec. 2 edition, your article on police recruiting contained comments from Chris Catren, the President of the California Police Chiefs Association.

In his statement, he mentioned “societal unrest after the murder of George Floyd in June of 2020, by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.” Catren went on to say, “Newcomers to police work would join the profession based on its perceived “nobility”, but Chauvin tarnished that image and called him an “aberration to the job.”

I can understand the normal citizen being swayed into agreeing with Catren’s comments by the coverage of the event by the mainstream media. While there will be many law enforcement officers, who will criticize the way Officer. Chauvin conducted himself, you will not find many, if any, who will agree with the accusation that Chauvin murdered Floyd.

