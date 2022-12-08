Editor: In your Dec. 2 edition, your article on police recruiting contained comments from Chris Catren, the President of the California Police Chiefs Association.
In his statement, he mentioned “societal unrest after the murder of George Floyd in June of 2020, by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.” Catren went on to say, “Newcomers to police work would join the profession based on its perceived “nobility”, but Chauvin tarnished that image and called him an “aberration to the job.”
I can understand the normal citizen being swayed into agreeing with Catren’s comments by the coverage of the event by the mainstream media. While there will be many law enforcement officers, who will criticize the way Officer. Chauvin conducted himself, you will not find many, if any, who will agree with the accusation that Chauvin murdered Floyd.
The autopsy report on Floyd showed no indication that Floyd died as a result of Chauvin’s knee being placed on Floyd’s neck. The autopsy did indicate that Floyd died of a lethal dose of fentanyl. The only reason Chauvin was wrongly convicted of murder was due to the demographics of Minneapolis, and a District Attorney’s office that felt they needed to save Minneapolis from riots by convicting Chauvin.
I’m a 30-year veteran of two municipal police departments, now in my 20th year of retirement. If I were an officer in the department headed by Chief Catren, I would immediately be looking for another department to work for. Too many officers across the country are being prosecuted wrongly by “progressive” prosecutors, whose motives are to make a name for themselves, regardless of the fact that investigations exonerated the officers.
The last thing our officers need is a police chief, who will pass judgment based on what the mainstream media produces.
