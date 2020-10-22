Editor: I strongly urge a vote for Stephen Smith, incumbent, to return to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Board of Directors. As a Brentwood councilmember, I have met often with Stephen to be kept up to date on fire district matters. He is knowledgeable, passionate and committed to public safety.
The fire district is not Stephen’s only concern. We served together for several years on the Brentwood Neighborhood Committee. As a founding Board Member and CFO of the Brentwood Library Foundation, he helped raise over $625,000 for our beautiful new library.
Claudette Staton
Brentwood
