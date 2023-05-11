Editorial Graphics Letters to the Editor Typewriter

Editor: Memorial Day is a time to honor the memory of all the men and women who lost their lives in service of their country. It also brings to the forefront the increasing number of men and women who return home and struggle with thoughts of suicide, addiction, and mental health issues.

In Contra Costa County, there are more than 42,000 veterans, while in California, there are more than 1.8 million. Nationally, 3.9 million veterans have a mental illness or a substance use disorder, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

“There are many reasons why veterans become addicted to drugs or alcohol. Untreated trauma, for example, directly impacts every aspect of life and is a common underlying cause,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.

