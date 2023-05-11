Editor: Memorial Day is a time to honor the memory of all the men and women who lost their lives in service of their country. It also brings to the forefront the increasing number of men and women who return home and struggle with thoughts of suicide, addiction, and mental health issues.
In Contra Costa County, there are more than 42,000 veterans, while in California, there are more than 1.8 million. Nationally, 3.9 million veterans have a mental illness or a substance use disorder, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.
“There are many reasons why veterans become addicted to drugs or alcohol. Untreated trauma, for example, directly impacts every aspect of life and is a common underlying cause,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.
Fortunately, there are ways to help. Consider some of the following:
• CalVet Veterans Services provides extensive resources and support for veterans and their families.
• Helpful phone numbers include the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443.
• The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) provides an extensive treatment locator with many options for veterans.
• The Department of Veterans Affairs has a VA-facility locator and resources for homeless veterans.
Financially, families can consider combining VA benefits with other forms of health insurance, such as Medicare or Medicaid and private health insurance.
Family members can also make a significant difference. Speak to loved ones openly and honestly about their substance use. Show compassion and patience, help them find treatment, and help them be reassured these problems are treatable.
This Memorial Day, we remember those we have lost, but we must never forget those struggling in silence.
Community outreach coordinator for Addicted.org in Clearwater, Fla.
