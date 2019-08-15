Editor: On Thursday, July 24, Byron Union School District offered a summer institute to its teachers and other staff members to allow our staff to enjoy being students for a day.
The turnout was great, and we are looking forward to a wonderful year of learning opportunities. Several community businesses provided our school district with donations. Without the support of these donations and this benevolent community, our event would not have been as wonderful as it was.
Byron Union School District would like to thank the following businesses for their general donations: Vin Alegro, Boardwalk Grill, Dr. Rick Pierce, Tamayo Vineyards, Bryan Hogge at Intero Real Estate, Mountain Mike’s Pizza and Callahan’s Coffee and Cones. Thank you to all of these people and businesses for making our teachers feel so appreciated!
Dr. Reyes Gauna, Superintendent, BUSD
David Turner, Board President
