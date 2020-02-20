Editor: Diane Burgis has made a positive impact on our community as District 3 Supervisor over the past four years, and I hope she is elected for four more.
My wife and I have been residents of Contra Costa County for over 30 years. The majority of the time, we have lived and raised our family in District 3. I have seen many supervisors and Diane Burgis has done more in her first four years than many have done in multiple terms. I can say this from experience; I have attended the Byron Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) meetings for 10 years.
The MAC provides a conduit for residents in the unincorporated areas in the county to give their input to the supervisor. For the past three to four years, the CHP and the county sheriff have attended regularly, something that didn’t occur before.
The officers listen to the residents’ concerns and have followed that up with spending time in our area. They are doing what they can with their limited resources to address our traffic concerns. I believe this is because Diane Burgis has found a way to cooperate and collaborate with these departments. I have found her office staff more than helpful and (emphathetic) to the concerns of the citizens.
I attended the candidate forum on Feb. 6 and learned of how she has created collaboration with many nonprofit agencies. I witnessed her reach out to the veterans in Contra Costa County to contact her office if they needed support. She spoke of promoting trade schools and technical training as options along with college for our youth, which is a voice that is not heard enough.
I would like to recommend a vote for Diane Burgis.
Steve Larsen
Byron
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.