Editor: Councilmember Claudette Staton knows to cut down on our commutes to work we need to bring more jobs to Brentwood. That’s why she is working with the Governor’s office of Business and Economic Development to promote Priority Area 1/The Innovation Center to bring new jobs to Brentwood.
Claudette’s focus on keeping Brentwood fiscally sound is appreciated in these tough economic times. On council she supported the refinancing of city bonds, saving Brentwood $11 million. On council, I know she has the experience to help us maintain city services and navigate through a post-COVID-19 recovery.
I encourage everyone to vote to re-elect Councilmember Claudette Staton to the Brentwood City Council.
Jim Graydon
Brentwood
