Editor: In response to the lovely Carol Merrill Main the reason I support our president is not so much MAGA but what made us the great shining light on the hill to the world.
It wasn’t the socialist debate we seen on stage 2 weeks ago. Clean coal and our technology improvement in alternate fuels Energy & self-sufficient independent from corrupt oil nations along with you don’t have a country if you don’t define who you are. Leave your doors & alarms off tonight, Carol. We take more immigrants illegal and legal by far than nation. Charter schools always out perform our Dept of Education government schools as for 12 to 15 k per child and higher taxes we get more failure. Yes I could go on but that will do for now.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.