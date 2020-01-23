Editor: The Delta Democrats have passed a resolution chastising the Diablo Water District for its plan to increase rates to residential water customers.
The points covered in this resolution are as follows: the failure of the district to adequately apprehend and prosecute water theft from large-scale users; gifting of lower rates to the largest consumers and those who waste water, i.e. developers and large scale commercial users; the fact that it has used less than 6% of designated funds for assisting low income, senior and disabled persons with their water bills, despite a high proportion of late fees being collected, thereby indicating a much greater need.
The Delta Dems urge the district to not raise its rates on households; to support a restructuring of its rate tiers, to encourage conservation by rewarding it with lower bills; to institute a fair and equitable discount program for low income, seniors and the disabled; to increase vigilance and prosecution of water theft; and to cease the subsidizing of large-scale water users and wasters by residential customers.
This is the essence of the resolution.
Liz Elias
Vice Chair, Delta Democrats
