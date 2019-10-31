Editor: As a Deer Ridge resident and a teacher at Heritage/Adams for the past 13 years, I am hoping to provide a different perspective. The issue, in my opinion, with the lack of a loop road for American Avenue has nothing to do with traffic management and more to do with safety. The mile drive from my home has increased over time, but I can manage this. What isn’t manageable is the safety of students and drivers in this area. There have been multiple students injured going to or coming from, and there are increasingly major accidents on Balfour Road near the schools.
Facts: Heritage has over 2,700 students, and Adams has upwards of 1,100, for schools that were originally built for 1,800 (Heritage) and 800 (Adams), therefore, the infrastructure was built for 2,600 students, not the 4,000 combined enrollment.
The increase in student population, along with where drivers are coming from, have contributed to an increasingly dangerous area. The combination of student drivers (those 16-18) along with impatient, selfish or unaware adult drivers in the school area is placing people in harm’s way.
The reality is an American loop road = options.
• Eastbound drivers on Balfour would turn right on the American loop road, thus avoiding the Balfour/American intersection.
• Shadow Lakes drivers would have an option to turn right onto Balfour and then left onto the American loop road.
• Westbound Balfour drivers could choose to get into the turn lanes or proceed down Balfour and turn left onto American loop.
These options are significantly safer than the current configuration.
I have children who attend both Adams and Heritage, and I will not allow them near the Balfour-American intersection. I am not willing to place my children in an inherently dangerous situation. For those who attend these schools or will, I hope you will take a long look at Measure L. For those not affected by this, I will ask you this: Would you place your children or grandchildren in an inherently dangerous situation on a daily basis? With the many student drivers, the multiple impatient adults driving in this area it is simply rolling the dice until someone, a student or others is seriously injured or worse.
For the American loop road and to create a safer environment for people in this area, I am voting “yes” on L.
Randy James
Brentwood
