Editor: I would like to compliment Linda Stadlbauer and the Brentwood Parks & Recreation Department on their timely response to an email to them. My wife and I look for different places to walk when we go out. On June 9, we decided to walk at Veterans Park. Being a Veteran, I appreciated the beautiful park which has been created to honor Veterans and those currently serving our country. We, however, noticed that the brass medallions on the entrance monument needed polishing. I contacted Linda when I got home. Linda immediately replied and within hours the issue was addressed by her staff. Before and after pictures are attached. Many thanks to Brentwood Parks & Rec for their prompt response and their caring for Veterans and the park.
Ron Yarolimek
Antioch
