Editor: We want to thank all of our past and current team members, our Boardwalk Grill restaurant patrons, and the local residents of Discovery Bay for helping support a local business, especially through the COVID-19 pandemic and the kitchen fire.
It was very important for us to keep jobs going. The last 2.5 years have taken a toll on many of us, our family included. That being said, as a family we’ve decided to prioritize our family and my health.
Joe Eldam, the restaurant’s landlord, will continue with the restaurant operations and keeping jobs open.
