Editor: On behalf of the Brentwood Union School District, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the community for the wonderful support they have shown to our students and staff this year.
I am so incredibly thankful to work and live in a community that is so giving. Our students are fortunate to live in Brentwood where so many outstanding role models reside. Barbara Olsen and her team of Trilogy residents purchased and delivered 67 personal computers to middle school children who did not have a home computer. Gustavo Trejo and his Bikes and Brews organization brought joy to 35 of our students by purchasing and delivering brand-new bicycles and helmets to each child. Marcella Montez and the fabulous Mothers of Brentwood (MOB) showered a family from each of our 11 sites with gifts for the entire family. This is on top of the MOB’s annual backpack donation program that benefits so many of our students. President Rich Inglis and the Rotary Club of Brentwood continued the annual tradition of purchasing dictionaries for each of our nearly 1,000 third-graders while also cooking free pancakes and hot dogs to support fundraising activities for multiple clubs and organizations. Michael Rucker and the Brentwood Police Department took dozens of students to breakfast and shopped for their families each year through the Shop With A Cop program.
Stacey Keller-Moore and the aptly named Summerset IV Kare Bears adopted 83 students through the Angel Tree program this year and delivered gifts, backpacks and school supplies.
This is on top of so many of our own parents and staff members who constantly donate their own money and time to enhance the experiences and lives of over 9,400 local children every day.
Our students and staff are responsible for a large percentage of the toys and food that are donated each year to the Brentwood Regional Community Chest. It is not unusual to see some of our neediest students bringing in cans of food or even a new toy to support another needy child in our community. Our students collectively volunteer thousands of hours each year in our community to support worthwhile causes and organizations. I believe that due to the tremendous examples of selflessness our students see in the adults and local organizations that support them, they recognize service and compassion to others as a fundamental part of being a member of a community.
Thank you all for providing this example to our students. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for supporting so many of the amazing children we are fortunate enough to work with.
Dana Eaton, Ed.D.
Superintendent
Brentwood Union School District
