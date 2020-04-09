Editor: On behalf of our entire school community, I want to express our sincerest gratitude for the Oakley Police Department’s support at our “Miss You” parade organized by our devoted staff on Friday, April 3. Thanks to their support, we were able to take our caravan of vehicles through our school neighborhoods providing a safe opportunity for our staff and students to see each other during these anxious and unprecedented times.
As a proud member of the Delta Vista staff, I was nearly taken to tears seeing our staff, students’ and school community’s appreciation toward each other and the brief sense of normalcy we were all able to share.
I want to especially recognize Police Chief Christensen for supporting our event as well as Officer Roberts (“Ditto”) and Officer Wayne for escorting our Panther Parade throughout our school community within our supportive City of Oakley.
These are uncertain times, however, I am certain of our appreciation of the dedication and support the Oakley Police Department always provides our school community. Be safe. Be well.
Rusty Ehrlich, Principal
Delta Vista Middle School
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.