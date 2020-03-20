Editor: On Friday, Feb. 28, the Loma Vista Elementary School third-grade class performed “Dr. Suess on the Loose.” My grandkids, Eddie and Jeremy, performed, and the kids were fantastic. You could tell a lot of effort went into this event. Our children are so fortunate to have such great teachers and support from their families. I promised my grandkids that I would take them to dinner at Diggers, a favorite spot for families.
The place was packed top to bottom. We ordered our food and waited to pay our dinner tab. It took a long time, so I went up to the register to pay our bill.
There was a gentleman in front of me. It took a lot of time to add up his bill. I thought he was a coach who had treated his team to dinner. Boy, was I wrong!
I don’t know who you are or why you chose to pay for our dinner and many others. I want to take this opportunity to say, “Thank you.”
It was a pleasant surprise and a perfect ending to a memorable day.
Victoria Finochian
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.