Editor: On behalf of the 2019-20 Liberty High Leadership class, I would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their continual support of Liberty High School’s homecoming.
Delta Fence Company has consistently been a source of support for LHS for the past 18+ years. Their donation of fences for the homecoming dance, as well as the homecoming float building, functioned to keep both Liberty students and their projects safe, especially as we are currently under construction. We cannot thank them enough!
The leadership would also like to thank Diane O’Brien at Ribbons & Roses Custom Florals for her generous donation of flowers. The bouquets for the homecoming king, queen and grand marshals were gorgeous and the annual “rose ceremony” by which we reveal homecoming king and queen could not have taken place without her generosity.
Thanks to Tux of Class in Antioch for their generous donations of the tuxedos our homecoming princes and king wore during the homecoming rally, parade and dance. This tradition was able to continue solely due to their generous donation!
Additionally, we would like to thank the following individuals and businesses for the time and effort on our behalf: Linda Stadlbauer, Valerie Austin and the Liberty cafeteria staff, the LHS maintenance department; Abbey Forkus, Rameez Khan, Mike Mauro and Raegan Ternes for serving as float judges; and Bart Schneider and Curtis Cunningham for serving as our parade announcers. Thank you to the downtown businesses who allowed their storefronts to be decorated and the community members who drove their convertibles in the parade.
Finally, thank you to the Liberty High School community for its continuous support of the leadership program and the traditions that we hold dear. The motto at Liberty High is “Stronger Together,” and one can feel the strength of this community each year during Homecoming! Thanks to all who attended this year’s festivities!
Summer Rodriguez
Director of Student Activities
Liberty High School
