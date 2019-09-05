Editor: A great day of laughter, friendship and sportsmanship was enjoyed by 116 ladies from 37 golf clubs, as far away as Weston, Connecticut, and The Hills, Texas, who participated in the 2019 Discovery Bay Women’s Golf Club “Golf, Wine & Roses” Invitational held at the beautiful Discovery Bay Country Club, Aug. 7-8, 2019. Susan Leeper, our invitational chair, deserves a round of applause!
Many thanks and gratitude go to the hole sponsors of the event: Alberto Delgado, BAC Stockton, Bill Brandt Ford, Dale Kenyon of Blooze Kat, Brian and Diane Enbom, Curt and Cindy Renshaw of the Canvas Factory, Casey’s Auto Body, Commodore Canvas, Marta Riedy of Compass Real Estate, Frank and Deborah Martin of Delta Fence Co., Delta Automotive, Julie Hanson of DJH Real Estate, Donna Johnson, Si and Rochelle Baxley of DS Baxley, Inc., Darryl Scotti Events Inc., Dublin Toyota, Gary and Rosemary Colledge, Harvest Park Bowl, Carol Bade of Hot Line Construction, John & Linda Beatty of John D Beatty & Co., Mike & Debbie Kelley of M Kelly Construction, Marples & Associates, National Flooring & Supply of Brentwood, Randy and Megen Prince of the R Prince Team, Bill Loftin of Real Estate Service Inc., Steve and Cathy Surdez of Surdez Insurance Services, and Zephyr Grill & Bar. Sincere appreciation goes to our special events sponsors: Pamela and Gene Musselman and Marie Verza and Karl Koster. Individual signs were prominent on all 18 tee boxes. Please give your patronage to our local sponsors.
We were so disappointed no one won the 2019 RAV4 generously offered by Dublin Toyota for the hole-in-one contest. All ladies really tried to take this fun car home!
Our sincere appreciation goes to our friends who donated quality wine door prizes: Kevin and Lynn Reedy (Mia Nipote), Eric Aafedt (Bogle Vinyards), Chris Collins (WR Properties), Mary and Roger Teschner (Finestra Winery) and Susan Leeper.
The event could not have run so smoothly without the support from Bill Mayer of Motion Photography, Deborah and David Veatch for water bottles on our carts, the DBGCC Staff and, of course, all the hard-working volunteers.
Huge thanks for this amazing event, because “girls just want to have fun!”
Doris Bunnell
Discovery Bay
