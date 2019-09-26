Editor: The East Contra Costa Historical Society held its 31st annual community barbecue on Sept. 8.
The barbecue serves as the major fundraiser to help maintain the museum for public and school tours and to preserve historical documents and photos. ECCHS does not receive revenue from any governmental source, so all funds derived for its support come from individual and business donors, membership dues and events such as the barbecue. As an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, any contributions that offset the costs of the barbecue are greatly appreciated.
East County has once again shown its giving spirit in contributing to this cause. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the following individuals and businesses for their donations: Rotary Club and Rotary Interact, G&S Farms, Ron and Shirley Nunn, Bill Brandt Ford, Smith Family Farm, Dave Perry, Brentwood Café, Delta Pure Water, Brentwood Funeral Home, Harvest Park Bowl and Oakley Grocery Outlet. In addition, our gratitude to Knightsen 4-H, Danny Love, Lauralye Casipit, Replay Quartet and Durt Cheap band for participating in the event and to the Orin Allen Youth Rehabilitation Facility for their services. A special thank you to Rob Brandt for coordinating many of the tasks needed to successfully stage the barbecue.
To the following raffle prize donors, we offer a sincere thank you for adding to the day’s event: AMC Theaters, Atlantis Casino Resort, Blackhawk Museum, Boardwalk Grill, Brentwood Auto Spa, Concannon Winery, Delta Black Bear Diner, Discovery Bay Country Club, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Resort, Harvest Park Bowl, Kinder’s Meats, Brentwood Napa Auto Parts, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Trader Joe’s and Zephyr Bar & Grill.
This event could not happen without our many members and friends who worked tirelessly for several days to prepare for the barbecue. Their efforts are much appreciated.
We invite anyone interested in the history of this area to join ECCHS. Annual dues are $25 for individuals, $30 for families and $50 for businesses.
Shirley L. McCall
Secretary, East Contra Costa Historical Society
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.