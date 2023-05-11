Editor: The difference between the two political parties couldn’t be more clear. The Democratic Party is anti-racist, pro-LGBTQIA+, pro-women’s freedom, and pro-American democracy.
Republican Party leaders ban teaching about Black history and pass voting/gerrymandering laws that prevent Blacks from voting. That’s racist. They pass laws against LGBTQIA+ and drag queens. That’s bigoted. They pass laws against women’s healthcare freedom, against women’s freedom to travel, and they ban books. That’s fascist.
Republican leaders support insurrection and the Jan. 6 coup against America, and they support the Republican domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol and attacked cops. That’s anti-American Democracy and wholly unAmerican.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.