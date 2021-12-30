Editor: Critical Race Theory is more than simply a purely academic point of view; it’s an ideology fundamentally involved in the project of social transformation. Critical Race Theory does not explain racism; it uses it to promote its agenda. We as Americans (of all colors and ethnic groups) have failed to live by the words stated in the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
When I was in high school, we were required to take a civics class. Contrary to what last week’s opinion article stated, our text did not erase “the hundreds of years of bloodshed, colonialism and imperialist philosophy that created “the land of the free.” We were, in fact, shocked to learn that some of the founding fathers owned slaves. We were, however, happy to learn that Benjamin Franklin, after clearly understanding what the documents they signed had declared, gave up his slaves and became a staunch abolitionist.
I firmly believe that if we follow what the great Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. fought and died for —”an America where children will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” we could solve most of the racial tensions.
As a Mexican-American, I experienced anti-Mexican prejudice in the early 1940s. I attended a segregated school, was not allowed to swim in the public pool, and in the theater, we had a section away from the “whites.” But after the war, our uncles, cousins and friends protested peacefully, stood before city councils, gained support from many in the white community, that all changed. No name calling, no victims versus oppressors, no whites versus browns, just humans working together to right an injustice. We can do it my friends, we don’t need a social revolution.
Ike Montanez
Brentwood, community volunteer
