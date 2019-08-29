Editor: Once seen as a shining light of hope and prosperity, the U.S. has now become a country of contempt.
Its people are divided amongst themselves. Morality has declined to a steady beat of deeper complacency. Nothing is considered pure and lovely. Nothing is sacred or enduring. Not even human life.
Lewdness, vileness, filthy language and murder have replaced kindness, decency, integrity and consideration, and it’s accepted, as well as filthy television programming that has demeaned the American family, making it look weak, shallow and perverse. Parents are being blinded to the horrors of sexual immorality in our once shining society.
Men don’t know they are men, women don’t know they are women, and we’re alright with that? The once lovely and sacred intimacies between a man and woman has been degraded to a vile act between two people by just a glance. Our children’s bodies are for sale due to the style of dress put out there by designers who are probably men, particularly for girls. Their innocence is placed daily on a filthy platter of social media.
Shame on those who turn a blind eye to it. This is the road being paved for our future generation – a shame-based society, a shame-based lifestyle, a life of immorality, chaos and filth.
Wake up from your slumber, America. Get your heads out of your electronic devices and look at what is happening right in front of you, in your own households. Don’t allow your sons and daughters to place their bodies on display for all to see. Protect their purity. It isn’t body shaming; body shaming is when you display it like it’s not worth anything, like a cheap plastic toy at the 99¢ store.
You would protect your diamonds and jewels by placing them in velvet, covering them so they don’t collect dust or get stolen? You place your expensive cars in the garage and under car covers.
We should value our children this same way. They are priceless and so valuable, so special, and they should know this so they learn to value themselves. It makes all the difference, and it will strengthen them throughout their adult lives. I’m hoping other parents and singles feel the same.
Speak up at your schools, speak up at your jobs, speak up in your neighborhoods. Don’t settle for substitutes or second best. Demand that our political leaders and school administrators fight for our rights, for the integrity of our children and our communities. Our country was once looked upon as a shining beacon of hope.
I stand up for my country and the foundation it was built upon.
The following is a quote by Dennis Prager. I’ll leave you with that.
“Breaks my heart that a vast number of young Americans have not only not been taught how lucky they are to be Americans, but have been taught either how unlucky they are, or how ashamed they should be. It breaks my heart for them, because contempt for one’s country leaves a terrible hole in one’s soul, and because ungrateful people always become unhappy and angry people. And it breaks my heart for America, because no good country can survive when its people have contempt for it.”
Francine H.
Brentwood
