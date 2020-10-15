Editor: Kudos to Laura Aue, Eugene Hammerson, Ginny Montanez and Matthew Mulholland for their Sept. 18 responses to the letter sent in by Vickey Rinehart titled “Trump is outrageous and unfit.” They got it right. This “news” about how Trump called our veterans suckers and loses is called a political smear ,and here’s how it works: In this this case a far left editor of a small newspaper sent out an article charging Trump with making this comment, and that it was reported by an anonymous source. A few of the other liberal media sources saw the article and repeated it, then all of the news outlets jumped on board and soon it became a major ‘true’ headline. As Ginny Montanez pointed out, many people were with Trump on the trip including John Bolton who just wrote a book excoriating Trump, and all of them have said that he never made such a statement. Isn’t it interesting how so many of these fake claims are made ‘anonymous’ sources? I can think of no other president in modern times that has done more for the veterans in our country, nor can I think of any that have been as patriotic as Trump. I wish Trump would be more presidential, but I judge him for what he does and not what he says. Unfortunately many if not most of the folks in this country get their news only from sources such as CNN, NBC, CBSS and newspapers like the New York Times. These are all liberal left wing sources. Add to this the fact that our young folds are brains washed from grade school to college by liberal teacher so they tend to believe whatever the news media puts out. In my opinion, there is no choice but to vote for Trump in November. Biden is clearly not mentally capable to be president and Harris is a far left social democrat who would really be in charge. Socialism would ruin this country like it has so many countries such as Venezuela and Cuba.
Gordon Lyster
Brentwood
