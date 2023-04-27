Editor: In the relentless cycle of being unable to appease everyone, the sting of judgment comes from all sides. Too American to their family, not American enough to their peers. Life in the in-between for a first-generation American is a constant losing battle.
Though first-generation Americans, the first of their family to become a citizen in another country or the first to be born to immigrant parents, face many challenges due to growing up in a different country than their parents did, assimilating to American culture creates cultural differences within their family that become their greatest challenge.
Growing up, many first-generation Americans follow American cultural practices more than the ones of their parents’ homeland, resulting in some first-generation Americans lacking connection to their home country. Cultural differences between a child and their parents can cause the child to not know where they belong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.