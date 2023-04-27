Editor: Being the child to Hispanic parents brings along many joys and memories. The lives of first-born Hispanic daughters are vastly different to those born after her.
First-born Hispanic daughters often have it rougher growing up than her siblings. There are stigmas that surround her due to cultural norms, gender dynamics, and parent pressure. She learns young that she must perform an excessive number of chores and work. So, do Hispanic daughters exaggerate when it comes to talking about how being the first-born affects them negatively?
Coming from personal experience as a first-born Hispanic daughter, it is an extremely sensitive topic to dismiss because we are being prohibited from our childhoods. We had all this pressure put on us.
