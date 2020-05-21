The Oakley City Council and city manager should all be ashamed of themselves after patting themselves on the back at the CC Logic Center groundbreaking. They were either clueless, stupid or asleep at the wheel.
They totally forgot about the thousands of East County building trades men and women who would have loved to work on this project. They turned their backs on local hire and apprenticeship opportunities with East County’s Future Build program. Even worse, they forgot about our men and women from the military who depend on the Helmets to Hardhats program for good paying construction jobs. But they didn’t have a problem giving the developer and general contractor from Missouri (a right-to-work-for-less state) the red carpet treatment.
The sad part is I think the city council and manager were so desperate for anything that they would have even approved a brothel if it would generate tax dollars. Hopefully, in the future, they will all take the time to look out for all citizens and local jobs!
