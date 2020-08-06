Editor: The implementation of the Common Core curriculum a few years ago placed our public education system parallel to the sewer system that runs beneath our cities.
California public schools rank 46th in math, 47th in reading and 50th in teacher-to-student ratio; hardly earning any bragging rights. Now comes a virus that threatens whatever is salvageable of a badly designed and implemented curriculum.
For those of us who experienced distant learning in the last few months, we can agree the experience was a painful adjustment and lacked educational substance. Parents with multiple children, especially children of elementary and grammar school age, are facing a tough time adjusting to all these changes. Not all parents can afford to stay home to watch their children complete their distant learning projects. Not all parents can afford to purchase multiple computers to accommodate multiple children with distant learning. Not all parents can engage in the mind-twisting and arduous task of solving problems the common core way. Internet speed and internet access can also hinder the process of distant learning. Distant learning is an easy and simple way for the BUSD (Brentwood Union School District) and the LUHSD (Liberty Union High School District) to walk away from the essential role they play in shaping our young men and women.
Human contact and interactions are so important in a child’s social development. They are crucial to their ability to understand, relate and efficiently deal with the many paths in their future. European countries and other school districts within the United States have decided to return to their standard and structured academic plans this fall. The BUSD and LUHSD can do the same by practicing social distancing, wearing masks, hand sanitizing in and out of class and so on. Students can stay in one classroom while teachers rotate around, or classes can be held outside. The City of Brentwood would love to see the teachers back doing what they were trained and love to do.
For those who are concerned and have underlying conditions, we fully understand, and no one would ever ask you to jeopardize your health. Lost educational opportunities would damage our children’s ability to succeed and cause regress in the social and economical future. Please open the schools and help the community return to some normalcy.
Roy Miller
Brentwood
