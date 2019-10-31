Editor: This Measure L issue is beginning to wear on me, and I expect on others as well.
On the issue regarding improvement of fire protection, there seems to be a lot of hype, but few definite facts. My understanding is the proposed new fire station will be constructed upon commencement of the 601st of the 2,400 new living units. At a buildout rate of 200 to 225 units per year, it will be approximately three years before the new station construction begins.
Completion is estimated to take two years, and construction of the first of the 2,400 units will not commence immediately upon the assumed approval of Measure L. So if Measure L is approved, it could be nearly six years before any of the promised fire protection is realized.
Not until that time will the new station be staffed and new ‘safety and emergency response equipment’ be provided by the contractor.
I wonder if any of the Nunn organizations would be willing to comment on my assumptions above; would state how long they plan to provide funds for staffing the firehouse; and lastly, specifically define what “safety and emergency response equipment” will be.
A specific answer to these concerns will hopefully help me decide how to vote. No response from them will definitely do the same.
Paul Landers
Brentwood
