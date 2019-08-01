Editor: This is in response to the letter from Kevin Cunningham in the July 26 edition of the Brentwood Press.
I find it interesting that folks like Kevin who dislike Trump or political opinions different from theirs are called racist. It is a term that is used very often these days by intolerant people who cannot accept the fact that others may not believe the way they do. Cunningham states in his article, “There is no doubt among reasonable, moral, intelligent people that Trump is a racist.” By this statement he is saying that anyone who does not agree with him is not a reasonable, moral or intelligent person. How ridiculous!
He no doubt gets all of his news from CNN or one of the other ultra liberal news media. The fact is that regardless of what one thinks of Trump as a person, he is not a racist. He and his administration have done more for minorities than any recent president or administration.
For example, check out the employment rate for minorities. It is the best since our country started keeping track of these statistics.
Because Trump is trying to stem the flow of illegal immigrants invading our borders, he is called a racist. The “Never Trumpers” will never give up their hatred of Trump, but they may have to endure him for another term. I voted for Trump because I felt that he was the best of two evils, and I’ll vote for him again for the same reason.
Plus, like other “deplorables,” I think that although he is not presidential, he is doing a good job for America.
Gordon Lyster
Brentwood
