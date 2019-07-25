Editor: Last Friday, a letter writer repeated the disproved claim that Donald Trump was not a racist.
Trump is, in fact, a proven racist by his actions and his own words. From having to settle a housing discrimination lawsuits against African American families, to making birther lies, questioning whether our first African-American President was born in America, to verbally attacking Muslims, to appointing white nationalists to positions of power, to ripping Hispanic children from their families and keeping them in concentration camps, to alluding to how African Americans should go back to their own country, and too many more. Trump is so racist, he is even endorsed by the KKK.
As a result of Trump stoking racism and inciting violence, right wing domestic terrorism is on the rise, and the number of attacks and death threats against people of color has drastically increased. There is no doubt among reasonable, moral, intelligent people that Trump is a racist. And when people still support Trump after all that, they are showing that they are okay with his racism and racist policies.
The late, great, award winning Maya Angelou said, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.” When Trump supporters align themselves with the KKK in their misguided defense of a proven racist and his racism, they are showing us how racist they are.
And I believe them.
Kevin Cunningham
Brentwood
