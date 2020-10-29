Editor: Gordon Lyster got it all wrong. I am a Vietnam veteran, and my son is a veteran as well. The treatment of vets under the Trump administration has been abysmal. Don’t listen to the liar in the White House; look at actual data and statistics. And listen to those of us who have to deal with the VA. I have voted in every election since 1968. All of them. I have voted for Democrats, Republicans, The Green Party and Libertarians. I have never in my life seen a less patriotic president. He lies, he cheats on his taxes, he screws the government into paying outrageous prices for government employees that he forces to stay in his hotels, which he should have divested when he was inaugurated. He practices nepotism he makes up stupid childish nicknames for members of the United States Congress. He belittles and denigrates athletes and fans who exercise their first amendment rights to demonstrate their positions. He hugs the flag on stage. That does not make him a patriot; it makes him a third rate failed real estate hustler TV pitchman. In his almost four years, he has proposed and passed zero landmark legislation. He has failed to destroy the Affordable Care Act. This man is not a patriot, he is an abomination.
Bill Sumner
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.