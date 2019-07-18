Editor:
To answer Carol Merrill, Trump is NOT a racist. Do we really want more terrorists in our country and more 9-11’s? How did they get in here?? There is nothing wrong with checking people at the border. Every other country does this. The cages were there under Obama’s presidency, as was spying on Americans, allowing Russian interference in our election, and allowing Hillary to erase her emails and give immunity to her staff! Enough is enough! And no, AOC, they don’t drink out of toilets- we give them clean water and food and supplies! I am so tired of the lies and the media that prints them! People come here because we are a great nation. People are not breaking into Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, or China. Socialism is just the economic arm of communism, which owns all property and business, and it does not work! I was raised a democrat/socialist; I’ve been to the countries that are socialist/communist. That opened my eyes! I may not love the “messenger,” but I love his message. Our economy is booming; Trump is a businessman, just what we need. He gives away his salary! He is not indebted to the political machine. And I, as a teacher, know the failings of our government schools.
Laura Aronson
Brentwood
