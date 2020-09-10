Editor: I was aghast to learn today that Trump has called our military veterans “suckers” and “losers.” Not only is this disrespectful, but it is patently false. My father was a pilot in WWII and was shot and killed over enemy territory. He was in his senior year at Indiana University when he left school to join the Air Force and support our nation. When he lost his life, my mother was seven months pregnant with me, so I never had the opportunity to know my father. My mother worked so hard to provide a loving environment for me, but our resources were small. The only way I was able to attend college was through funding provided for children of deceased veterans. I went on to be an educator, and for 32 years I gave my all to my students. But I would willingly give up my wonderful life experiences if I had a chance to have my father raise and nurture me. These outrageous statements by Trump show what a miserable human being he is. It is also just one horrible instance of many that he has demonstrated that he should not be our president. Please do something important for our country and vote out Trump.
Vickey Rinehart
Discovery Bay
