Editor: The “Trumpers versus the rest of us” controversy is heating up, as well it should be.
The bottom line is simple: Donald Trump is the worst president since I started following politics during the JFK administration.
I have voted in every election since 1968, made some good choices and some bad. I watched the Richard Nixon implosion, the two Bush presidents and the first black president. But the election of Trump has me absolutely disgusted.
The lying is repulsive — not just your basic politician “half-truth, dodge the question” type lies, but chronic, compulsive, fabricated bull pucky. Bragging, hiding facts, just plain schoolboy made-up stories. Factcheck.org had to add more staff to keep up with the lies coming out of the White House. The president calls this “job creation.”
And, Gordon Lyster, the racism is very real and has been for a long time. The current attacks on members of Congress who are people of color are just the latest in a history of racism. As a shady businessman, a real estate hustler and a pseudo mogul, Trump has left behind a well-documented history of denigrating people of color. His made-up invasion of our southern border by brown people is only one symptom. The data is there; check it before you write letters that are untruthful.
The current administration is racist, sexist, xenophobic, homophobic and a bigoted liar. These are not the values I fought for in Vietnam, and they are not the values most Americans support.
Bill Sumner
Brentwood
