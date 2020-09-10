Editor: Every time the issue of additional funding for the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District has gone before the voters, we have taken a beating over pensions.
Opponents merely needed to publish our unfunded liability numbers to turn off the voters. That stops now.
The district has completed a “trifecta” of important pension reforms and is managing our pension obligations in a prudent and effective manner. In October 2018, the district board established an IRS Section 115 Trust for our Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) and began to prefund it. This protects the assets, improves the district balance sheet, and adds to the fund via prudent investment. Over five to 10 years, this fund will pay for the benefit instead of the district general fund.
In March 2019, the district board added a Pension Rate Stabilization Fund as a second account in the 115 Trust and began to prefund it. This helps insulate the district budget in an economic downturn, is available to continue meeting our obligations to the Contra Costa County Employees Retirement Association (CCCERA) and will grow via prudent investment.
Something has always seemed wrong about our unfunded liabilities in CCCERA. In 2017, Director Joe Young, staff and other key people began focused work on this issue. In May 2019, the district sent the initial letter to CCCERA demonstrating the unfairness of the current pooling arrangement with CONFIRE. The District was cross-subsidizing CONFIRE by at least $1.2 million annually. The district’s allegations were confirmed by CCCERA’s own actuary. After an over-long delay, the CCCERA board approved the de-pooling in August of this year. The district’s contribution rate drops from 118% of payroll to 80% of payroll, which is in line with most public safety organizations.
Steven Smith
ECCFPD Fire Board
