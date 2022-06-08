Editor: The Second Amendment reads: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The Second Amendment can be a bit confusing with the multiple commas, but the commas are important. Here is why. Taking a deeper look at the basic sentence structure and applying the relevant rules of comma use helped me to understand as follows.
According to Purdue University, it is correct to “Use a pair of commas in the middle of a sentence to set off clauses, phrases, and words ‘that are not essential to the meaning of the sentence’. Use one comma before to indicate the beginning of the pause and one at the end to indicate the end of the pause.”
Applying this rule, taking out clauses, phrases, and words set off by commas that are (therefore considered) not essential to the meaning of the sentence, we have:
“A well-regulated Militia shall not be infringed.” Period.
Yet the Second Amendment (with the confusing use of commas) has been used to grant almost unlimited (and many times dangerous) gun rights to citizens by harping on the isolated phrase “right of the people to keep and bear Arms.” So let’s apply another rule of commas to the second amendment and see if the ‘pause rule’ holds up or falls down.
Again according to Purdue University, “Use commas to separate independent clauses when they are joined by any of these seven coordinating conjunctions: and, but, for, or, nor, so, yet.”
Because the clauses separated by commas in the Second Amendment are not joined by any of the coordinating conjunctions, they are then not independent clauses and, as a result, the whole sentence refers to “Militia.”
With militia as the subject it follows that “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms” is not an independent clause or specified individual right carved out by this amendment and does not refer to individual people as separate from the militia. It refers to ‘people’ with respect to having a well-regulated militia.
These ‘rules of comma use’ helped me better understand the meaning of the Second Amendment. In both cases cited above, there is no specific “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms” as individuals granted. This does not mean that I don’t believe in gun ownership or that I have never used a gun. It does however reinforce that owning a gun is not a guaranteed unlimited and virtually unregulated right guaranteed by the Constitution.
Frank Pettinger
Brentwood
