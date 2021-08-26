Editor: Now, with full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, we will no doubt see vaccine mandates becoming more commonplace at work, restaurants, schools, gyms, entertainment venues and the like. In many cases, each time someone enters a mandate compliant facility, proof of vaccination will need to be presented. Up until now, this proof is in the form of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination record card, which we know can be easily modified or forged. There is an alternative being offered by the California Department of Public Health which is a vaccination verification program that involves a QR code that, when scanned by a specialized reader, provides authentication of a person’s vaccination record. This is an important development because the process validates an individual’s status without having to carry a copy of their CDC vaccination card. The code can be printed or carried on a cell phone for quick access. The QR code is a secure copy of a vaccination record and is compliant with SMART Health Card devices which provides privacy protection. Obtaining a vaccine record QR code is quite simple, go to myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov and complete the online form.
Jay McLaughlin
Brentwood
