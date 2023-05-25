Editor: We invite you to celebrate with us. Past Vintage Elementary students who will soon be Freedom High School Class of 2023 graduates will be returning to Vintage for a final “clap-out” by past, and current teachers and faculty on June 6 at 3:15 p.m.
This year’s graduating class has lost parents, siblings and friends in tragic ways. Some of the first people to step up and support the families affected directly by these tragedies were the amazing teachers.
This is also a chance for the teachers and former teachers of Vintage to be recognized with a moment of gratitude from the parents and students. They deserve to see how their love and support carried this class to the finish line.
