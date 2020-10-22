Editor: I support Councilmember Claudette Staton for reelection to the Brentwood City Council. She embodies the things that make Brentwood a community, not just as a councilmember, but as an active volunteer.
Councilmember Station is accessible and involved in the things that matter most. From new streetlights to furniture for the senior center, Claudette Staton is looking out for us. I have worked with her on the Brentwood Neighborhood Committee, helping to organize the events that we love, including Bark in the Park and the annual Christmas tree lighting.
Councilmember Claudette Staton works hard to keep Brentwood a great place to live, work and play. Please re-elect Claudette Station to the Brentwood City Council!.
Cathy Palestro
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.