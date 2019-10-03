Editor: I have lived in Brentwood all my life. I served on the city council when the dream of Slatten Ranch was becoming a reality. We on the council made a big mistake in not using the school district boundaries to establish the new city limit boundaries. The simple reason being is that we now have students from the City of Antioch going to Brentwood schools.
The same situation would happen again if Measure L is defeated.
Vote “yes” on Measure L.
Dewey DeMartini
Brentwood
