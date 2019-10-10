Editor: I have lived in Brentwood my entire life. I have been on the Brentwood Planning Commission and a local school board member. I have been proud to live and work in this community my entire life. I feel it’s extremely important for the future of Brentwood to include this area under Brentwood’s control — not another city — especially since its boundaries are within our local school districts.
Blackhawk-Nunn are the first builders to agree to build American Avenue, which is a connection back to Balfour Road and would help solve some of the traffic nightmares in this area. They are the first builder to meet with the fire district and work towards a solution to our fire issues. They were the first builder to build a gated community (Apple Hill), senior projects (Summerset and Trilogy) and built the first golf course in Brentwood.
They have guaranteed these things will happen with a “yes” vote on L. Senior projects pay school impact fees and bonds without sending any students to schools. Senior projects typically don’t add to commuter traffic but pay towards road impact fees. Vote “yes” on Measure L so we will control our future.
Ronald J. Enos
Brentwood
