Editor: Voters, check all the facts when you see all the negative statements about President Trump.
John Bolton (who is no friend of Trump) and others who were there, said Trump did not say our fallen soldiers are losers and suckers.
Trump is pro-military and fought for their increase of $738 billion.
Trump passed the Veteran Choice Act so our veterans can now seek doctors and medical treatments outside of the VA.
Trump negotiated with North Korea to bring home the remains of our fallen heroes so their families could bury them. And we’re supposed to believe Trump disrespects our fallen soldiers?
Trump wants to bring back our soldiers from endless wars.
Several of my family members have served in all the branches of the military.
Ginny Montanez
Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.