Editor: I am writing regarding the “Equal Treatment” letter recently in The Press. This is by far the best and most accurate one that I have read, and I congratulate Mr. Weber for writing it.
From day one, the media and the democrats were out to destroy Trump; accusing him of anything and everything including impeachment but nothing worked, because none of it was true.
He has done more for the country even with all the obstructionists day after day, hour after hour. He has more energy and stamina than Biden who spent the last several months in his basement.
I worry for our country now. Will all the good Trump has accomplished be overturned? i.e. the Iran Project, the WHO Project, immigration and the completion of the wall and other projects too numerous to mention.
Pearl Stredni
Brentwood
